Balenciaga launches new collection with post apocalyptic VIDEO GAME; Takes virtual fashion shows to next level

After Kristen Stewart played solo guest at Chanel's latest fashion show, Balenciaga took their show a notch higher by launching a video game to showcase their latest collection!

In 2020, everything has changed. One of the biggest industries that have been badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is the fashion industry. With retail outlets shutting down due to lockdowns, fashion shows being risky due to large gatherings, it has led brands to take newer approaches towards marking their items. Chanel's latest show had only one guest - Kristen Stewart, while Gucci held the 7-day Gucci Fest online.

Balenciaga on the other hand launched an extensive video game, Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow which takes place in 2031 in different locations. The future world's locations involve a Balenciaga store, a forest rave and a post-apocalyptic city, where models are placed all across the world, doing different activities, wearing Balenciaga's fall 2021 collection. The video game launched on December 6 was inspired by the future and what fashion might look like in the year 2031.

In a statement to WWD, the fashion house said that the theme of Balenciaga's fall 2021 line is human destiny, "as seen by an interactive, gamified journey."

While in the game, it may seem like the world is decaying at first, but it is far from the dystopian view. The game instead shows a slow return to "a healthier balance of nature and industry."

Players who enter the game can also win things like a real-life breathing exercise that is set in virtual utopia. In the end, the winner becomes a "Master of Two Worlds".

What are your thoughts on the innovative ways in which fashion houses are launching their collections? Have you checked out Balenciaga's latest video game yet? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: All the winter style inspiration you need ft. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty images

Share your comment ×