Balenciaga’s new tote bag worth Rs 1 lakh trolled as netizens humorously compare it with Rs 150 desi ‘pishvi’

Balenciaga’s new multi-coloured striped tote bag is proof that our Ajjis & Ayis were fashionistas way ahead of their times! Their collection of luxe stripe-y tote bags worth Rs 1,54,903 is so similar to grocery shopping local bags that are seen almost at all Indian homes. The luxury fashion house currently based in Paris is known for its exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs. Ironically, this one lakh worth branded ‘pishvi’ sparked a series of trolls and funny posts calling out the brand for pricing the normal shopping bag sky high.

The bag is now viral uniting desi talks all across the country and people sharing their memories of going shopping with their grandparents, aunties pushing them on the crowded bus to make room for their precious pishvis and calling it as the only ‘heirloom’ product that their Dadi left behind. Balenciaga has faced similar trolls before with their blanket bag and fake paper bag going viral on all social media platforms. This makes us think if the brand is cleverly using the internet’s outrage cycle for their maximum promotion.

Who knows, maybe it’s time for our grocery bags to win the spotlight and hit the trend list. So, if you don't have one yet, funnily, you can find similar bags on Amazon at a much cheaper price to shop.

Keeping up with the brand’s standard, these multi-coloured striped numbers feature an organic cotton canvas lining, striped patchwork Arena lambskin material, top handles and extra two removable straps. But regardless of the classy fabric and embossed Balenciaga logo, we can’t argue with its stark similarity to our desi shopper’s bag.

