Balmain x Barbie collaboration puts stereotypical norms to rest via inclusivity concept and all things pink

Certain things become our favourites and we gradually step into that streak where we just feed and water that sort of an obsession to grow with us. For me, as a child, it was barbie toys for a long time. I collected these religiously and there was no greater joy than getting these as birthday gifts as a school-going kid.

After a couple of years, I saw myself putting a permanent full stop on adding more barbie dolls but even to this day I have them sitting cute inside my closet. I've built memories with these beauties and yes, I still get territorial and do not let anybody touch anything that belongs to the barbie kit.

If you love toys and fashion, nothing can sound more pleasant than this in the next couple of minutes, or let's just say for days. The multinational American toy manufacturers, Mattel, Inc put out a statement three days ago that spoke of the collaboration between Balmain x Barbie. As a kid, you may have heard of stereotypical concepts set by our very own relatives, "Barbies are for girls". Said nobody but their minds and eyes that brought gender into the picture time and again.

Olivier Rousteing Creative Director, Balmain took to Instagram to share his views. He wrote, "So this collaboration is more than just a collaboration. There is a message stronger than just a color card. When I was a little boy, I remembered hearing comments saying : a girl plays with Barbie , a boy with a car. This is such a cliché. As much as blue is for boy , pink is for girls. That’s why I love so much this collaboration , because Balmain and Barbie is bringing and stopping clichés and bringing a new era where FREEDOM is the right word. I feel so proud of this collaboration because we building a world where you are not defined by neither a gender, neither colors, neither codes that are not relevant today anymore."

Squashing this and proving that barbies come free of such limited tags, is this limited-edition with ready-to-wear ensembles. Imagine seeing barbies decked up in the French luxury fashion house's creation and you can be that barbie too. This capsule collection will have models dressed stellar in pink mostly, voluminous dresses, bomber jackets, embellished outfits, and ultra-roomy bags with lots of drama. You see the fun here, right? We do too!

All of this comes boastful with its capsule collection that's inclusive of dark skin models and a major chunk of designs are unisex. What more could one wish for? As these two brands will be walking towards the multicultural and New French Style ways through this collection, it will be made more vocal and clear via its digital campaign.

Three unique Barbie models will be dressed in exclusive fits from Balmain x Barbie and will be snag-able only through the NFT auction, hosted by mintNFT. The highest bidder will be able to win the Barbie dolls as well as the barbie-scaled version of the look that's featured. This collaboration will hit the digital sphere via a virtual event that will kickstart on January 11. And, will be available widely to the world from January 13.

