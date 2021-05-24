BBMAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears Dolce and Gabbana while Nick Jonas opts for Fendi on the red carpet

Nick Jonas performed at the awards show with the Jonas Brothers while Priyanka Chopra showed up to cheer him on!

The Billboard Music Awards is the first award show taking place live at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles since vaccinations for COVID-19 were made available in the United States and Nick Jonas hosted the show!

The Jonas Brothers singer also performed with his brothers and Marshmello.

To lend her support and cheer him on, desi girl and wite also attended the awards ceremony and put forth a stunning look!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed on the red carpet and showed us her outfit in full glory! She was styled by Law Roach, who is prominently known for Zendaya's boldest looks. PeeCee wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana molten gold sheer ensemble that was inspired by the luxury fashion house’s Fall 2007 collection. Her gown was completely see-through and she wore a gold bodysuit beneath the piece which bore both, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit! The iconic mirror belt from the D&G's 2007 season also made its way to her outfit! She completed this look with metallic gold strappy stilettos.

Bulgari jewels in the form of statement earrings and lots of expensive gemstone rings accessorised her look for the night. She even wore the iconic Serpenti cuff on her wrist from the brand!

Taking a break from her short hairdo, the 38-year-old actress showed off her long poker-straight extensions that framed her face well. Subtle glam which highlighted her cheekbones and full lips further glamourised this look.

The White Tiger actress posed with hubby Nick Jonas who picked out a bottle green outfit from Fendi. His monotone look involved a satin shirt neatly tucked into his formal trousers and topped off with an oversized baggy jacket in the same shade. Chunky black platform shoes rounded off his look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was not expected to attend the show initially but flew down to lend support to Nick, who cracked his rib after a bicycle accident!

Safe to say the duo looked stylish as ever on the red carpet as they packed on the PDA.

What are your thoughts on Nick and Priyanka's looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

