Bella Hadid to Ananya Panday: 5 Proof that pin tops are the next HOTTEST trend of the season

As we saw a lot of trends re-emerge from the ’70s and ’80s like the tie-dye print, sequin work and flared pants this season, something that is new and out of the box is the pin tops. Though your memory might take you back to Jacquemus Fall 2021 collection where Kendall Jenner rocked the ramp in her bright pink tiny crop top closely held together with a pin, the pin tops were a thing even before where OG models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have strutted streets of Big Apple donning it. The risque top is hard to pull off but seeing the ongoing trend, fashion forecasters predict that the pin tops will be the hottest trend of the season and will soon be seen everywhere.

Bella Hadid

The 24-year-old supermodel set the streets on fire donning a black cardigan pin top teamed with patchworked pants. Her underboob barring top bore a striped pattern and was clasped together with a pin that featured the Jacquemus logo. Bella teamed the relaxed look with a Fendi belt, a tan bag, a black face mask and tinted glasses.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a halter neck pin top version by Cult Gaia in cool blue and paired it with a pair of low-slung jeans and white shoes. Her risque top featured a plunging neckline and was fastened with just a small metal hook. Brown tinted retro-themed sunnies, a messy bun and a cute pastel yellow handbag from JW Pei rounded off her uber cool look.

Hailey Bieber

Fashion comes naturally and effortlessly to Mrs Bieber. Even her relaxed look has an oomph of perfection that we just can’t put a finger on. She layered her lime green pin top from Paris Georgia with a grey fluffy winter jacket from The Frankie Shop and teamed the look with blue jeans, green heels and a matching green Bottega Veneta bag. The star looked stunning in her layered chic look.

& Ananya Panday

Bollywood stars often take inspiration from Hollywood stars and the pin tops have travelled all the way from there to the tinsel town heroines’ wardrobe with an ‘Indian’ tweak. Though the underboob barring pin top numbers are way too daring, actresses like Katrina Kaif and star kid Ananya Panday have pulled off similar tops from Cult Gaia that features safety pin fastening details. These tie-dye tops were a huge hit on the Internet and we can’t wait to see how celebrities are going to style up their pin tops with their own tweaks.

