Bella Hadid CUT her own hair during self isolation; Spoiler: it's bangs and they look great

Like everybody else, Bella Hadid took matters into her own hands (literally) and snipped off her hair!

Now that there is no place to go get pampered and all decked up, in-house glam squads have become a thing. Now that everybody is locked down at home either alone or with friends or family, there are often thoughts that come to mind. Now that salons are shut, everybody has thought about giving themselves a trim at home, at least once.

Well, supermodel Bella Hadid did what all of us have been contemplating doing. She finally took matters in her own hands and chopped off her own hair! And that's not it, she gave herself some partial bangs that she then swooped to the side to make for a chic look. Though Hadid didn't take us through the process, show off what scissors she used or how much she snipped off, Bella took to her instagram stories to share her cool look.

But it seems like Bella went easy with the scissors and didn't trim her bangs too much. She has had side-swept bangs for a while so it seems like she just trimmed them to keep them from growing and annoying her eyes.

While we have been contemplating chopping ours off, Bella took the plunge and did it herself! Safe to say, she did a good job and her hair looks phenomenal!

Earlier, Hadid also used an editing tool to make her hair look grey, fooling her fans and followers for a while! Clearly, Bella isn't shying away from a hair transformation.

Are you considering cutting your own hair during lockdown, like Bella? Let us know in the comment section below.

