Bella Hadid made a DARING statement in a Schiaparelli dress with a gold lung necklace at Cannes Film Festival

Giving us a red carpet look unlike any other, Bella Hadid left jaws hanging in her latest red carpet look.

At the first offline film festival to take place this year, Bella Hadid, the Cannes Film Festival regular, has already hit the red carpet a few times in the past week. Before making her way to the red carpet, the American model was strutting the runway for Paris Fashion Week.

At the French Riviera, Bella, who is known for her thigh-high slit red dresses, has surprised us by not picking even one red gown so far!

Yesterday, she walked the red carpet in a Schiaparelli number from the fashion house's fall collection which only premiered last week! The 24-year-old supermodel put forth a bold look in a black body-hugging gown with padded shoulders that showed off her perfect curves. Hadid opted for an avant-garde look with a statement gold-dipped statement lung necklace that strategically covered her breasts and open neckline. The statement piece designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli's Fall 2021 collection that the designer described as "Golden trompe l’œil lungs with rhinestones," where Trompe l’œil means an illusion created by an artist that makes viewers perceive a 3D object as flat.

Bella styled this show-stopping look with ruby earrings and her hair pulled back into a tight, braided sleek bun.

Defined brows, blush-laden cheekbones, glossy lips and blended smokey eyes topped off this look.

The youngest Hadid sister also made her way to the Dior dinner the night before. Bella stepped out in a cream suit from the brand's menswear line. Rather than opting for a shirt beneath, the supermodel styled this with a tight bustier to make a statement and show us how to do androgynous dressing right.

We loved every inch of Bella's daring red carpet look from yesterday and how impeccably she styled her Dior suit as well! Clearly, the diva seems to be having the time of her life in Cannes.

What are your thoughts on Bella's looks so far? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton was a VISION in an emerald Emilia Wickstead dress & Jimmy Choo shoes at the Wimbledon finals

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×