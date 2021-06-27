Bella Hadid matched her pants to her snakeskin briefcase at the Dior Men's Summer 2022 fashion show

Making for a striking appearance, the supermodel made us take notes on business casual dressing.

The 24-year-old supermodel took Paris's streets by storm yesterday as she was spotted out and about, before attending the Dior fashion show in the French capital. Bella has been a strong advocate for the nostalgia-inducing 00's looks. At the Dior Men's Summer 2022 show in Paris which also saw Travis Scott as one of the celebrity guests, Hadid did just that with her outfit.

Bella, like her sister Gigi Hadid, has been making a strong case for gender-neutral dressing for a while now. The face of Dior's beauty line arrived in a Dior Men by Kim Jones outfit which featured a black asymmetrical sheer halter blouse neatly tucked into snakeskin low rise pants. A matching snakeskin briefcase made for a striking addition to this look.

The Y2K inspired fashion look was further accessorised with rectangular sunglasses with a crystal chain that linked them, pointed-toe black pumps, multiple stacked up rings and bracelets and a gold watch, all Dior, that premiered at the brand's runway show earlier this year.

Bella is going all-out and embracing vintage style in the last few months, as visible on her Instagram handle as well as her street style looks. Retro seems to be making a strong comeback with the supermodel playing advocate for it!

