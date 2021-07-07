Bella Hadid picked a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown & Chopard jewels for the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid attended the screening of Annette in a figure-hugging gown, for the film festival held at the French Riviera. Check out her entire look below!

Making her way back to the French Riviera, Bella Hadid walked the red carpet at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival yesterday. The American supermodel attended the screening of Annette in a white gown with a black sheer train. A regular at the film festival, Bella's choice of outfit left us speechless yet again.



Straying away from her usual choice of red colour for the festival, Bella picked out a black and white vintage gown from Jean Paul Gaultier for the opening of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. The 24-year-old's halter-neck style backless ensemble bore a floor-sweeping sheer black train. Bella also ditched her thigh-high slit dresses for this elegant number with the statement train.

She accessorised this look with Chopard jewellery which included a pair of pear-shaped diamond earrings with matching rings from the luxury jewellery brand.

The supermodel who has been walking the runway at different shows at the Paris Fashion Week looked chic with flawless makeup of a well-contoured face and bronzed cheekbones, a glossy, neutral pout and smokey eyes.

Her hair was pulled up into a slick, tight bun while she chose black pointed-toe black pumps to complete her look.

Bella looked glamorous and truly amazing on the red carpet, not letting us down with her look at all!

Credits :getty images

