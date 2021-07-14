Bella Hadid to Sophie Turner: 5 Times stars proved fiery red leather pants are the front runners of fashion

The love for leather outfits is rising this season. Take cues from these famous stars to rock the trend in a bold red hue.

The love for faux-leather trousers is gradually catching up in speed. The luxe touch of the fabric and its classy edginess instantly elevates one’s style making a bold and beautiful statement. Though we might spot black leather trousers more often, it’s the coloured bright pants that are winning the season. Red being the bright show-stopping hue of all-season is the most loved colour of celebrities worldwide to rock their leather pant style. Take cues from these OG style queens to rock the trendy leather pants in the classic scintillating red hue.

Bella Hadid

The supermodel stormed the streets of NYC in rocking a black and red combo making sure all eyes were on her. Her Victorian-inspired black off-shoulder top featured frill details and a lace-up design on the front. She teamed the classy blouse with chic red skin-tight leather pants that came with an attached waist belt cinching in her envious figure. She kept the look minimal with a simple heart pendant gold necklace and carried a red mini bag from Manu Atelier.

Miley Cyrus

Only Miley Cyrus can pull off risque outfits with such ease. She completely donned the red leather pants with decorative lace-up detail that extended from the bottom hemline to her hips like a rock star. Her OTT leather pants also featured belts on the knees and she teamed the dashing look with red boots, a matching Chanel bag and a casual tight white cotton singlet. Dark sunnies and layered necklaces rounded off her dope style.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid sported a sensational style painting the town red in red leather pants, a matching coat and a nude blouse. Her sparkly trench coat from Sally Lapointe was the highlight of her stunning attire. With its cool textured finish and long billowing length, the fiery red coat elevated her style statement. She completed the look with velvet nude heels and minimal makeup.

Kylie Jenner

The OG fashion diva, Kylie Jenner went head to toe red in a satin ruched blouse and slim-fit leather pants from David Koma. Her sultry top raised the spice quotient of her outfit and the diva carried a lipstick shaped crystal clutch bag to make heads turn. She signed off her bombshell look with a pair of red padlock pumps from Tom Ford.

Sophie Turner

For Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2020 fashion show, the Game of Thrones star made a stunning appearance pairing her red leather pants with a black and white dramatic vintage print top that featured structured shoulder pads, accents of animal print and a belt that accentuated her waist. She completed the look with black sneakers and carried a mini box bag.

