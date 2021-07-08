Bella Hadid stuns in a black and white Lanvin feather dress, dazzling jewels at the Chopard event in Cannes

The supermodel looked stunning in yet another black and white dress at the Chopard party during the Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at what Bella wore!

The Cannes regular supermodel made her red carpet appearance on the first day of the film festival yesterday in a black and white Jean Paul Gaultier gown for the Annette premiere. Bella shocked us by stepping out of her comfort zone and picking an outfit that wasn't red or didn't bear a thigh-high slit. Yesterday, the star headed to the Chopard bash, as part of the Cannes Film Festival and picked out another monochrome outfit!

The 24-year-old model ensured all eyes were on her in a black and white mini dress by Lanvin. The outfit bore a dramatic white feather top, sheer black sleeves and a body-hugging black mini skirt that showed off the youngest of the Hadid sister's toned legs. Elegant black stiletto pumps with a jewelled strap and glitzy accessories completed Bella's look.

While her outfit was all about the drama, Bella's accessories raised the glamour level up a notch as she picked out dazzling silver earrings that bore sparkly green emeralds in them. She also posed and showed off her matching emerald and silver rings!

A fan of the sleek hairdo, the model who had been part of a few shows at the Paris Fashion Week styled her hair in a sleek manner, in a low ponytail while an airbrushed makeup look, bronze eyeshadow and glossy lips topped it off.

We thought Bella looked absolutely regal in the outfit paired with the expensive jewels for the event. What are your thoughts on Bella Hadid's Lanvin look at Cannes? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

