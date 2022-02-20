Bella Hadid styled her corset top and neutral pants with a matching sleeveless trench coat

Making a rare appearance outside of the runway shows at NYFW, Bella Hadid struck a pose in a head-to-toe neutral-tone look, showing us that the trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon! The American supermodel was one among the many guests at Burberry's immersive experience event held in California on the night of February 18th.

The 25-year-old who last walked for Michael Kors on the runway at New York Fashion Week struck a pose in a neutral-tone corset with a sweetheart deep neckline and cutouts at either side of her waist. This was neatly tucked into a pair of neutral-tone leggings that went all the way up to her toes! Bella topped this off with a sleeveless trench coat in the same sandy hue, keeping in mind the warmer weather with the onset of Spring.

To accessorise, the diva opted for a pair of chain-link earrings and a nude Burberry bag. A pair of black pumps were an off-beat choice and colour-blocked her look.

Bella's hair was pulled back into a sleek centre-parted bun that paved the way for her clean makeup look. A flawless base, contoured cheekbones, glossy lips and a dash of highlighter was all she needed to hide her imperfections.

With the tonal trend currently raging, Bella made quite a statement proving that the trend is here to stay!

What are your thoughts on her look? Comment below and let us know.

