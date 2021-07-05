Bella Hadid took the Off White’s ramp by storm parading in two velvet electric blue outfits & PVC boots

Bella Hadid opened the Off White Fall/ Winter 2021 collection in a blue mini dress & changed to a dramatic gown in a similar hue to close the show in Paris yesterday. Read on to decode the look here.

The Italian luxury fashion label Off White is known for its unconventional designs and ground-breaking silhouettes. The 9-year-old brand by American designer Virgil Abloh is a celebrity favourite and Mr Abloh knows how to spike up the energy of a ramp show with his killer designs and aesthetics. Off White showcased its Fall/Winter collection entitled 'Laboratory of Fun' on July 5th Sunday in Paris. The show had M.I.A. performing a live mini-concert at the finale and the supermodel Bella Hadid donning the ramp like a queen.

Bella opened the show wearing a velvet electric blue strapless mini-dress.The tube style dress hugged her body and was an electric take on Yves Klein Infinity Blue. Matching PVC thigh high boots and chunky gold accessories including statement earrings and a matching choker nailed the look. Bella played her A-game and cat-walked with a straight face letting her micro velour cocktail dress win the spotlight. Poker straight hair, white nail paint and glossy pink lips rounded off her chic look.

For the finale, she changed into a velvet cut flamenco gown in similar colour with added tire-like hips and bosom giving it a dramatic twist and sophisticated structure. Bella sported the same chunky gold earrings and choker necklace to compliment her style and flaunted her neutral makeup, nude lipstick and a white manicure like a diva.

The collection spoke Abloh’s roots as an architect with its structured monochromatic ensembles in artistic forms. Bella’s electric blue numbers got us awe-struck in her beauty though it's the chunky accessories that have got our eyes. What do you think of her two stunning looks? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: Who was your BEST DRESSED diva from the week gone by?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×