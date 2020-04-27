Bella Hadid works from home; Stars in the FIRST Facetime campaign shot for Jacquemus 

Like everybody else, Bella Hadid too is working hard from home. Check out the first ever facetime campaign she starred in!

In these restricted times of the Coronavirus, everybody from the biggest of celebrities to labourers are working from home. Or at least trying to. In order to adapt to the current situation, brands have begun getting creative to adapt to the current situation. Seems like nothing can stop them from trying to sell their products!

In the first of it's kind, Jacquemus launched their Spring/Summer 2020 campaign starring supermodel Bella Hadid. To get the perfect shots, photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and designer Simon Porte Jaquemus worked directly with Hadid only over the phone! The series is titled 'Jacquemus at home' and Hadid is seen striking poses in the brand's Spring 2020 collection that was showcased last June in honour of the designer's 10-year anniversary.

Bella sported multuple outfits - a chic white suit paired with a green bra; a lilac bodysuit; a yellow ensemble and a semi-nude photo with just the iconic Jacquemus bag covering her up.

The fashion industry is certinaly one of the biggest ones to be impacted. Stores have been made to shut shop, the biggest fashion events either postponed indefinitely or cancelled, runway shows called off and factories shut. At the same time, the industry is doing its bit to help curb the virus as perfume brands have now begun to produce sanitisers and clothing companies are producing masks to help combat the virus.

