Bella Hadid's Cannes Film Festival 2021 looks from Schiaparelli to Jean Paul Gaultier were all things DARING

The American supermodel who is a regular at the International film festival every year, didn't disappoint this year either. Take a look at all the outfits the model sported at the French Riviera.

One look that left us awestruck at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival, was Bella Hadid's monochrome outfit.

The Cannes regular who manages to leave us speechless with her red carpet looks every year, where at least one of her outfits matches with the red carpet, surprised us by picking out monochrome outfits and only adding a splash of colour through her jewels.

For the premiere of Annette on the opening night of the International Film Festival, Bella Hadid opted for a black and white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown. The elegant number bore a halter-neck and floor-sweeping sheer black train and accessorised this look for the 74th Cannes Film Festival with pear-shaped diamond earrings and matching Chopard rings.

For the Chopard party, the American supermodel then picked out yet another monochrome look, this time by Lanvin. The 24-year-old model's outfit featured a white feather top and black bodycon mini skirt that she paired with black pumps with diamond-encrusted straps. Dazzling emerald earrings and matching statement rings added a splash of colour to this look.

At the French Riviera, the supermodel who is the face of Dior Beauty also made her way to another event in an outfit from the luxury fashion label's menswear line! DOing androgynous fashion right, Bella picked out a cream coloured suit from the menswear line and paired it with a corset rather than a shirt beneath!

For her final Cannes red carpet look, the diva stepped out in a show-stopping Schiparelli bodycon gown with padded shoulders and an open neckline. She accessorised this with an avant-garde statement necklace which was a gold-dipped lung necklace by the fashion house. Ruby earrings completed this striking look that instantly went viral!

Credits :getty images

