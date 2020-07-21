Best of Both Worlds: Celebrities show how they can turn their desi selves into a glamorous babe in a jiffy

Bollywood beauties can literally turn into any avatar they like and we have enough proof!

Bollywood celebrities have truly mastered the art of blending into any and every style they wish to. From glamourous babes to desi divas, they surely know how to do it right. From makeup to clothing and everything in between, beauties have found the right rule book to follow while doing so.

So, here are all the times divas managed to have the best of both worlds and blended right into every style that came their way!

When it comes to pulling off gorgeous red carpet ensembles to going down the desi route in exquisite lehengas, Katrina Kaif has proved to do it all in style. While she does stick to her basics and usually resorts to her favourites when it comes to picking her outfits, she definitely does play around with silhouettes once in a while.

Deepika Padukone surely knows how to do glamorous red carpet looks like its literally no one’s business. From going OTT at the Cannes red carpet to keeping things chic in an Alex Perry gown, she definitely has cracked the code. But, you can always count on Deepika to flip the switch and turn into a desi pataka in minutes. From gorgeous sarees to sleek buns and sindoor, she surely knows how to look her best in both worlds.

You’ll rarely see Alia Bhatt experimenting with her style but when it comes to flipping the switch, she and Deepika Padukone seem to be on the same level!

Jonas

With her one foot in Hollywood and one in Bollywood, you know you can always count on PeeCee to look the best of both worlds. From international red carpets to even desi events, she surely knows how to make a statement and we are always in awe!

While Kangana loves her classics, she is often experimenting when it comes to her glamorous looks. From plunging necklines and catsuits to silk sarees, we’re always looking out to see what Kangana has up her sleeves.

One of the most sorted actresses when it comes to personal style, Anushka Sharma has definitely carved her niche. From OTT lehengas to sheer red carpet wonders and desi looks, you know Anushka is definitely going to create a statement wherever she goes!

Who do you think looks the best in both desi and glamorous attires? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Jaw dropping makeup looks that stole the show

Share your comment ×