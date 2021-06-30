Beyonce to Kendall Jenner: When Marine Serre’s crescent moon print took the fashion world by storm

The signature crescent moon print of a young French designer is a celebrity favourite and was the much-talked-about design since last year. Here are all the reasons why!

Marine Serre is a 2017 LVMH winner French designer whose design speaks about the happenings of the world. Her signature crescent moon print rose to fame in two days after spotting Beyonce and her girls rocking bodysuits in the print in the Black is King movie that shed light on black lives during the Black Lives Matter movement last year. The print saw a 426% increase in global searches in 48 hours and even the OG fashion divas embraced the prints in different silhouettes and styles. Several knockouts found the market and the print became one the most loved minimal yet loud statement-making designs of the year 2020.

Queen B wore red and black Marine Serre’s crescent moon print form-fitting full-sleeved top, tights and gloves to the Houston Rockets basketball game. She teamed the look with Saint Laurent black sandal heels and tiny sunglasses and layered a shiny oversized black vinyl Dries Van Noten jacket to add oomph to her look. It was a daring and offbeat look for a basketball game that Beyonce pulled off like a queen.

Kendall Jenner picked the buzzy designer’s piece for a stroll in the city. She sported a turtleneck top that featured the print in the bottom part. She paired it with faded bootcut jeans and a long sleek black leather coat. She completed the look with square toe boots that matched the cream and brown crescent moon print.

The style queen Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of the print. She donned a casual bodysuit featuring a blue crescent moon on black jersey fabric. The sleeveless top featured a crew neckline. On-point makeup with lots of blush and flawless eyebrows made the diva look stunning! She even twinned with her daughter Stormi who donned the cream-hued Marine Serre’s crescent moon full-sleeved top and leggings. While Kylie paired it with black heels and dark sunnies, Stormi gave it a sporty touch with her cool white sneakers. Together the mom-daughter duo looked so adorable in their mirror selfie.

Tell us what do you think about this simple crescent moon print? Would you like to have one in your wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

