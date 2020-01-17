Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection is a perfect creative collaboration for all athleisure lovers

Okay ladies, you better get in formation as Beyonce is all set to drop her latest collection with Adidas this Saturday. Take a look!

Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection will release this weekend but getting and early access is one of the perks of being a celebrity. A clique of Bey-approved celebs were lucky enough to get their hands on the orange and burgundy box and set social media on fire with exclusive sneak peaks of the collection. The boxes holding the official Ivy Park merchandise are the most coveted boxes in Hollywood. After snatching a gulp of champagne from Jay Z at the Golden Globes 2020, Reese Witherspoon was quick to give a hearty shoutout to her new BFF saying, “Does this officially makes me the newest member of the Beyhive?” The Big Little Lies star then went on to change into five different looks from the collection. It sure was a treat for her 21 million followers!

The collection consists of exquisite pieces of athleisure and utility outfits with patch pocket and zipper detailings. The colours white, orange and burgundy seem to dominate the collection. While Rita Ora went out and about the city in an Ivy Park x Adidas co-ordinate set and Zendaya shared few selfies with the box, reactions must have varied but the enthusiasm remains very evident. With the official launch right around the corner, the buzz about the much awaited collection only seems to get louder.

Rita Ora

The singer-songwriter stepped out in the city wearing the latest design from Beyonce’s collection. The white co-ordinate set with burgundy stripe detailing made a bold statement as Rita paired it with white pumps. She opted for soft curls and nude makeup.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae struck a pose wearing it head to toe. She wore a pair of orange biker shorts with a snug fit sports bra. She layered her outfit with an extra oversized burgundy jacket from the collection. She also slipped on a pair of orange socks with Ivy Park written on them.

Reese Witherspoon

The latest member of the Beyhive, Reese Witherspoon put on an impromptu fashion show for her followers over 21 million as she donned all the five looks from the orange and burgundy package. The Big Little Star was super hyped about the receival of the most coveted package right now. Well, we think the champagne snatch worked in her favour!

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram That new @weareivypark bomb A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:15pm PST Cardi B posted a video of unfiltered joy on Instagram after the star received her coveted box. She also exclaimed, “Beyonce dead done gave me a closet.” Her reaction to the package’s arrival only makes us more eager to get our hands on the creative collaboration.

We are super hyped about this eccentric amalgamation and hope you are too. What do you think about this collection? Comment below and let us know.

