Beyonce shows off her toned legs in a BEDAZZLED sequin David Koma jacket at the Nets basketball game with JayZ

Queen Bey cosied up to hubby Jay-Z at the game as she glittered in a glamorous outfit. Take a look.

For their date night, Beyonce and Jay-Z made their way to the Nets game in Brooklyn, New York. The duo made for a stylish look as they twinned together in black and glittery accessories, which ensured the spotlight was on them at all times.

At the game, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter looked every bit glamorous in an ensemble that consisted of a vinyl dress topped off with a glittery jacket, to make quite a statement. Her jacket by David Koma bore a crystal houndstooth print on it with embellished jewels that is priced at a whopping 7,125 pounds which roughly converts to 7,38,016.55 INR. The Halo singer knows that accessories are key to every look and glammed up with Christian Louboutin black stilettos. The 39-year-old further added a silver choker and a slinky chain around her ankle to complete the ensemble.

Her husband Jay-Z complimented Beyonce as he sported a simple black tee, jeans and white sneakers. A gold statement necklace, an expensive watch and a baseball hat completed the singer's look for the event.

It is safe to say that the power couple made quite a statement at the game. They even matched their outfits with their black masks as they cheered on for their favourite team.

We personally love Beyonce's glamorous look and thought it flattered her well. Only Queen Bey could have pulled off such a glittery look without any hassles or making it look over-the-top.

What are your thoughts on their looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

