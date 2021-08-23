Beyonce stuns in over 200 carats of diamonds in the new Tiffany campaign with Jay Z

Luxury fashion has been the talk of the town. Whether it’s a new face of a fashion house or a controversial campaign, luxury fashion has always remained on top of the charts. While most fashion houses know how to make headlines and use it to their advantage, the luxury jewellery company is no different. Adorned by celebrities right from Audrey Hepburn to Lady Gaga, this jewellery brand has a new iconic face.

In the recent campaign images released by the company, Tiffany and Co. brought out the big guns and once again they have outdone themselves. Dressed in their impeccably stunning evening wear, Beyonce and Jay-Z feature in the new ad campaign. While Jay-Z looks dapper in the tux, all eyes are on Beyonce who is dressed in black with the iconic Tiffany 128.54-carat yellow diamond necklace around her neck. Keeping the elegant Hepburn vibe alive, Beyonce opted for an unkept hairdo with a dramatic eyeliner serving as the perfect blend.

In a report by Vogue, “The film pays homage to Breakfast at Tiffany’s with a new version of the song “Moon River,” sung by Beyoncé and captured on Super 8 film by Jay-Z.” For everyone who's wondering what the Carters are posing in front of - it is a painting rendered in the brand’s iconic Tiffany blue colour by Jean-Michel Basquait who was an iconic artist back in the 80’s. The Equals Pi painting has been a part of the private collection and has never been a part of the public eye before.

