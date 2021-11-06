Bhai Dooj 2021: Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 5 Celeb inspired simple desi outfits to look STUNNING for the day

Bhai Dooj is a festival, pretty similar to Raksha Bandhan, celebrated today. On this beautiful day, sisters give gifts to their brothers. The whole ceremony signifies the duty of a brother to protect his sister, as well as a sister's blessings for her brother. If you are a sister waiting for your brother to celebrate the day, here are 5 chic style inspirations from Bollywood’s A-list fashionistas to look fabulous for the day. The simple and elegant last-minute dress up ideas can be easily put together to make you ready for Bhai Dooj in a desi style.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s pistachio green silk kurta set by Raw Mango is a simple yet grand choice that’ll perfectly suit the event and it is also fuss-free making you stay in comfort. Her silk full sleeve, high neck kurta was teamed with sharara pants and sheer lightweight dupatta. Pink lips, kajal and a chic side braided hairdo completed her desi look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a simple ensemble that consisted of a white strappy crop top, matching ivory flared pants that gave an illusion of lehenga teamed with a dupatta that brought in the festive spirit with a pop of yellow. Her ensemble by Faabiiana is an elegant and easy choice to slay the day in style. She paired her look with a chunky choker that stood out for its green stones and rounded off with subtle smokey eyes and soft waves.

Kriti Sanon

Though monochromatic looks are winning the season, Kriti Sanon’s colour blocked lehenga can still make for a gorgeous look for Bai Dooj. Her silk ensemble included a black sleeveless blouse featuring a V neckline, a matching silk dupatta with a broad gold border and a panelled pink skirt with golden details. Traditional statement-making jewellery and glam makeup with sleek center parted hairdo sealed her festive ready look perfect!

Sara Ali Khan

The Pataudi princess has got a wardrobe full of elegant ethnic ensembles for us to take fashion inspiration from. One of her sweetest looks was in this white coordinated set featuring a bell sleeve kurta and flared pants in crushed fabric. The all-white ensemble reverberated the festive energy with the accents of golden bands on it. She teamed it with matching white juttis and accessorised with just a bracelet and looked elegant flaunting her no-makeup face and wet hairdo.

Janhvi Kapoor

Going on a green spree, Janhvi Kapoor picked out a bandhani saree in shades of green and teamed it up with a velvet emerald green blouse looking stunning as ever. Her Manish Malhotra saree was an eye-catching number that’s perfect to win in style for the day. The diva elevated her stylish look with a choker necklace with green stones, gold bracelet and wore glam makeup featuring a dewy face, glossy pink lips and lots of blush. She perfected the look with her hair in messy braids.

Which diva’s gorgeous desi look would you take style inspiration from to celebrate Bhai Dooj today? Tell us in the comments below.

