Bhai Dooj 2021: Style Tips to take from the most stylish brother sister duos in Bollywood

Bhai Dooj is celebrated just after Diwali, on the second day of the Karthik month. And just like Raksha Bandhan, it celebrates the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister. It is celebrated all across the country and is known by different names in many regions. It is believed that on this day, Yamuna asked her brother Yama not to take any lives of brothers and bless them with prosperity and happiness. Thus, this festival came into being.

So Bhai Dooj is just another occasion to dress up again and ensure some festive fashion goals too. And when it comes to clad ourselves in our traditional attires, who better to look up to than our Bollywood celebs? Some of the most fashionable Bollywood brother-sister duos can teach you how to do ethnic fashion right. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara and Ibrahim, the millennial brother-sister duo in town are impeccable when it comes to fashion. For last year's Bhai Dooj, Sara dropped some gorgeous pictures of them wishing her Insta fam a happy Bhai Dooj. The royal duo was dressed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations. Sara looked regal in a deep purple Anarkali with gota patti work on the borders as well as on the suit. Whereas, Ibrahim looked dapper in a mint green kurta that he teamed with white pyjamas.

Soha Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and his baby sister, Soha Ali Khan are undoubtedly one of the most stylish duos. They turn the paps crazy whenever they step out in their regal attires. Soha dressed in a strappy black and gold churidar clubbed with a net dupatta embellished with gold borders looked pure royalty. Saif, on the other hand, sported a steel blue kurta embellished in gold also featuring embroidery and criss-cross patterns.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Harshvardhan Kapoor

One of the coolest and fashionable sibling duos in Bollywood is none other than Sonam and her baby brother Harsh. Sonam needs no introduction in the fashion world. If you want to go for pastels this Bhai Dooj, Sonam can give you some pointers. The diva wrapped herself in an ivory Sabyasachi saree that bore intricate jaal embroidery with floral and foliage motifs. She covered herself with a cropped jacket with contrasting buttons and styled with diamond and emerald earrings. Harsh was all handsome in his blush pink bandhgala suit.

Janhvi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor

Although they are step-siblings, Janhvi and Arjun's love has only grown over the years. Janhvi is a true fashionista in the making and Arjun has always set ethnic goals with his choices. If you are a millennial and want to take the desi route in a saree without going overboard, Janhvi's fuss-free white chiffon saree would be appropriate for you. The Tarun Tahiliani had a colourful border that she teamed with a strappy floral blouse. Arjun's printed red short kurta will be a perfect contrasting colour. It also bore a jacket that he teamed with black trousers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ranbir Kapoor

Although these two are first cousins, their bond is unbreakable. If you want to hit the glam mode, pick a lehenga as Kareena did from Narjis. Her chikankari lehenga that she styled with gold earrings was one to die for. Ranbir, on the other hand, made grey look fab in a sliver kurta with a printed Nehru jacket. Teamed with grey pants, this chocolate boy never gives us a dull moment.

