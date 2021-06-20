Bhumi Pednekar SWEARS by lehengas: 5 times she showed us how to style them from whites to florals

Lehengas have long proven to be a fail-safe choice that can be donned to a celebratory event.

The very job title of lehengas demands to help pack a charming punch and thanks to its seamless ability to adapt in dressing up or dressing down as per your need and the occasion. Be it during the nuptial season or Diwali, nobody works the lehenga as flawlessly as actress Bhumi Pednekar. While you prepare yourself to attend virtual weddings (mostly), there couldn’t be a better time than now to bask in the joys of notable sartorial picks.

Have a look at our guide that will help you look put together which equals a best-dressed wedding guest. Don’t we all love the label? Scroll ahead!

Can you spell summer without florals? Never. How about making this pretty number that makes for an all-year-round fit? While you can’t stop and smell the flowers, stop and gaze! The Durgamati actress looked lovely in a Manish Malhotra floral threadwork ivory lehenga set. Fashion stylist, Pranita Shetty clubbed the outfit with Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Raniwala.

To dazzle is the way to be always. The charismatic Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starlet opted for a combat blue lehenga skirt, strappy top, and dupatta that was decked with intricate mirror work. With a pair of statement earrings and sans necklace, she was all set to usher in the festivity with much joy.

Whites and florals are a match made in fashion heaven. Isn’t it? Bhumi proved it in a white lehenga skirt, plunging neckline blouse, and a dupatta. The lace set was customised by Dolly J. It featured shimmer and floral embroidery details. She accessorised the immaculate number with a ruby and diamond-studded necklace.

If you have a love affair with Banarasi brocade silk, you’re at the right spot. The Sonchiriya actor played a mix and match with a silver silk top, yellow dupatta, and blue skirt. Don’t forget to complement the look with a choker.

Turn up the ritzy volume! Let’s take a walk back to the times of Princess Diana (courtesy: Designer Shehla Khan). The Lust Stories star, dressed up in an ivory blouse adorned with silver embellishments and a voluminous black ruffled lehenga. The tulle dupatta was highlighted with pearls placed all over it. The layers of green and white necklaces sealed the look.

Are white-hued outfits for millennial brides alone? Time to rethink the flawed statement. Bhumi wore a white lehenga skirt and full-sleeved choli by Falguni Shane Peacock that was embroidered with silver gota work. Here’s another proof of the actress looking like a regal queen without going overboard with accessories. A pair of statement earrings and a sling bag can do the trick.

Which lehenga set do you wish to own? Let us know in the comments below.

