Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan suits up in navy blue & looks dapper with his turquoise bracelet

Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 14 yesterday which made for an entertaining watch! We decode the actor's simple but formal look on the show.
It was certainly one of the most entertaining nights for Indian Television watches on Saturday. One of TV's most loved show, Bigg Boss premiered with a bang with Salman Khan as host. The Grand Premiere ran for around 3 and a half hours making it a night of entertainment and setting high expectations for the audience by giving us a peek of the drama that is about the ensue. 

For the first premiere episode, Salman Khan didn't let us down and kept us entertained with his masti and candid talks all throughout the premiere. It also helped that he looked dapper and kept it simple but classy in a navy suit that he wore over a classic black shirt. To match his look, he wore black leather formal shoes and a black belt to accessorise. By now, everybody knows that Salman's look remains incomplete without his silvery and turquoise bracelet that is always on his right wrist. 
The actor sported a fuss-free look with his hair gelled back neatly, ensuring he looked dapper. 

We love how sleek and classy the actor looked at the Grand Premiere of the show! Safe to say, we will be waiting to see more looks while getting our dose of entertainment at the same time!

What are your thoughts on Salman's look? Comment below and let us know. 

