Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli's outfit is eerily similar to Kendall Jenner's; Gets called out by Diet Sabya

The much-awaited reality television show Bigg Boss has only just begun, but contestants seem to already be making news. Instagram-based fashion watchdog Diet Sabya took to their page to call out contestant Nikki Tamboli for wearing a dress that was similar to that of Kendall Jenner's Vanity Fair Oscar after-party number.

Nikki's magenta dress was designed by Ken Ferns who took to his social media to share how happy the star was to see his creation! "I love it, you have made me so happy & further confident," he said about the star's reaction in his caption and went on to add that the piece fit her like a glove. The outfit featured exaggerated voluminous sleeves and a deep neckline, that seemed like the only obvious difference between her's and Kendall's dress. It ended just below her waist and accentuated Nikki's long legs. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and her eyeshadow matched her outfit.

The original piece worn by Kendall Jenner at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party was designed by Italian fashion house Redemption. Kendall's black number bore a risque neckline but the supermodel pulled it off well by accessorising with shoulder-duster earrings. Her hair parted in the centre and styled in her favourite poker-straight manner, cat eyes, nude lips and well-contoured cheekbones completed Kendall's red carpet look.

Diet Sabya took to their Instagram to call out Nikki's outfit and placed both the images side-by-side. "LMAO. Are y'all ready for #biggboss14 content?" they captioned the picture.

