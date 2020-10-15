Billboard Music Awards 2020: Lizzo's political statement, Billie Eilish masks up, Sia's giant bows & more

It was an eventful night for the Hollywood music industry last evening with the Billboard Music Awards taking place. Here's who wore what and made a statement through their outfits at the event.

While it seems like the world stood still for a while due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, award shows have started to commence without an audience. The Billboard Music Awards 2020 commenced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday with Kelly Clarkson playing host for the third year in a row! While the red carpet was seemingly dull with very few stars actually walking it, the stage was on fire with not just performances, but outfits as well!

Not only was the fashion this time about glitz and glamour, but involved politics as well. Take a look at who wore what at the awards.

Lizzo

Accepting an award for 'Top Song Artist', Lizzo walked on to the stage in a one-shoulder mini black dress with the word VOTE written in a bold font, ahead of the upcoming elections in November. She accessorised the custom dress by Christian Siriano with strappy sandals and diamond earrings. Her hair was pulled up into a sleek high ponytail to accentuate her powerful look.

Billie Eilish

Keeping it comfortable as always, Billie Eilish accepted multiple awards at the ceremony dressed in Gucci from head-to-toe. She paired her silk blouse with a pair of matching trousers, both in a light floral print and accessorised her look with a thin scarf, face mask and bucket hat all in the same print.

Sia

The singer made a statement as she donned a bubblegum pink gown from Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda at the awards show. Sia's gown featured a large bow that hung across her chest and a similar one is a bright yellow shade that she wore over her head! Sia's gown featured oversized baggy sleeves and an overall exaggerated silhouette with a sweeping train.

Kelly Clarkson

The American singer/songwriter changed her outfits multiple times at the show since she was hosting it. Our favourite though is her red carpet look which involved a sparkly metallic silver wrap-style dress that bore long silver fringes from the sleeves and the hem of it. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and magenta hued lips completed her look.

Julia Michaels

The singer looked graceful in a dramatic one-shoulder Bicholla dress with layers of tulle in a creamy white shade. She styled this with patent thigh-high Gianvito Rossi black boots and simple silver jewellery. She also kept her makeup fresh and a pink pout completed her look.

Alicia Keys

Alicia left fans bedazzled in her sparkly jumpsuit with a mini turtleneck by Yousef Al Jasmi as she delivered a powerful performance at the awards. Her hairstyle was all about her heavy fringes and the rest of her super-long hair styled in a sleek, glossy straight way.

Which diva's look do you like the best from the awards show? Comment below and let us know.

