Billboard Music Awards 2022: Becky G in Zuhair Murad's feathered dress defines love in lilac; Yay or Nay?

Parties are back and wholly on fire. Our need-now ensembles list hasn't grown from a single to many pages, well that's the kind of revenge dressing we're looking forward to posting the dreadful years thrown by the pandemic on us. The hot season is upon us and we've very much departed with layered outfits and shed these for good. Lots to catch up on from cut-out dresses to breezy maxi numbers, and then those edgy party outfits. Up your speed and sizzle all-out! Want something to test out a trend that's vouching for a dazzling glamour?

American singer and actress Becky G made it to the Billboard Music Awards 2022 clad in a charm of a very lilac look. The Mala Santa singer picked out a Zuhair Murad mini one-shoulder dress that featured a beautiful blast of sequins, purple beads, and sparkly studs scattered with much elegance. Dip yourself in the sensuous allure of this stunning sheer ensemble that featured a close neck followed by a plunging neckline detail.

It had glamour oozing out in all right places. Case in point: The feathered details on one of her sleeves and the skirt of the dress. It also put forth a satin belt that made for an adorable bow. The 25-year-old's red carpet look was completed with silver platform heels and cuff-like studded earrings. Much of the prettiness of her look owes credit to her hairdo and makeup, simple and so fine. Side-swept straight hair, glossy lips, eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, and oh, that nose pin looks lovely.

