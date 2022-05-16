Billboard Music Awards 2022: Doja Cat's Schiaparelli's black gown looked its fab best with a gold toe cap

Now that's a solid gold look! While music is for the soul, glamour is for the eyes. Billboard Music Awards 2022 has arrived and we can't keep calm but take notice of how black never looks passé. The American rapper, singer, songwriter, and everything powerhouse of talent, Doja Cat returned big, like a hottie. Having been nominated for 14 categories, her exceptional look too was the one to watch. We saw her make us swoon in no time and ah, what a statement-worthy ensemble!

The Kiss Me More artist brought the unparalleled elegance of Schiaparelli as she looked fabulous in a body-hugging gown. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the monochrome number featured an angular neckline that also skipped the straps. An element of drama was right here but with the sheer beige tulle chest wrap also tied at the back and left as a train, that's a sexy style case made! Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, who recently mastered Coachella outfits that were so-full-of oomph looks for the 26-year-old, he nailed his job again.

Pasties are a go-tos when you want to go free from the hassle of throwing on a bralette. With Agent Provocateur's pasties as a part of her look, these made for a golden fashion moment. Shoes are all the cool until you find an enticing accessory, a toe cap coupled with metallic silver nails, that looked flawless on the stunner.

The Say So singer also held a Saturn-shaped handbag with a chain-link strap and donned nail accents from Bijules. Those chunky statement earrings with pearls, sparkle, and the beauty of gold, looked incredible. Her hair was styled into a sleek ponytail and a well-highlighted skin followed by eye makeup that had a blend of gold and black eyeliner was a class apart.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Billboard Music Awards 2022: Megan Fox in David Koma gown and Machine Gun Kelly twin & slay in black