Billboard Music Awards 2022: Kylie Jenner in a Balmain gown and Travis Scott served an on fleek couple style

Serve it like it's made to make head turns. That's the kind of couple style we dig. Las Vegas is currently all bright and have a lit night. Your favourite artists are adding their names to the history of music books and we're just loaded with blessings after blessings via fashion looks. Whether the sun's out or the night is clocked in, we're blissfully hooked to the internet-breaking looks, and what in the holy land of fashion are these ensembles?

The beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner with the father of her two babies, Travis Scott were spotted with their firstborn in Rick Owen's white mini one-shoulder dress at Billboard Music Awards. Look at that couple's style and take a minute to drool at it! Statements weren't missing, we said it! The diva rocked a Balmain bodycon gown that featured full sleeves and a high neck. This printed number on the red carpet was an absolutely chic one, the kind that didn't look forced or tried too hard to make a statement.

Kylie took her OOTD in a high-octane glam stride as she accessorised up with a gold handcuff that had chain-link detailing on both. She wore simple circular rings too and rounded off her look with double-strapped stilettos. The stunning girl had her hair styled into a sleek high bun with a tendril left to complement her red carpet look. A neutral-toned monochrome makeup didn't outshine her look and oh, that glossy pout looks more than right.

The Sicko Mode singer opted for a bottle green pantsuit and styled it up with a white crew-neck tee and Nike sneakers. His signature braids were up there in their cool element.

