Billboard Music Awards 2022: Megan Fox in David Koma gown and Machine Gun Kelly twin & slay in black

It's that time of the year when music aficionados hear and see nothing beyond their artists' bag big titles and re-introduce us to a glam so-fine. Billboard Music Awards 2022 is back, are you screaming, already? Because we totally are! The usual red carpet behaviour is seen with a whirlwind of looks and it's right to say, celebrities have immersed in its graceful and sensuous glory. Here's a look at the couple that's known for bringing up a fashion storm and looks like black is their favourite.

Oh, there goes the twinning game! Just a fashionable max and a hot couple thing. The 36-year-old opted for a David Koma black gown with a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit and to ease things up, a sheer detailing was placed close to the neckline and at the top of her slit. This spot-on strapless attire had a risqué neckline to showcase which makes it the one for the record books. Defining the date night party fit of our dreams, indeed! The Till Death starlet's stunning look was wholly amped up with glove sleeves that entailed zippers and black looked ultra-gorgeous with silver embellishments that made for OTT flower patterns and a cutesy ring. We loved the Transformers starlet's smoke show with winged eyeliner and bangs coupled with the sleek hairdo! Brownie points for going with matte makeup and sticking to perfection with transparent-strappy stilettos.

Beside, stood her man, the Mainstream Sellout artist who's ever big on manicure and nail art. While he's a perfectionist of sorts fashion-wise, he rocked a Dolce & Gabbana turtleneck top doused in embellishments and topped off with a cropped spiked suit and matching trousers with side slits, his shoes and stacked earrings seated well. But, what barely took a couple of mins to get our attention was his pink dyed hair and news has it that his nails were adorned with 880 diamonds that value up to $30,000. Wowza!

