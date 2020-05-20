Billie Eilish collaborated with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create an artsy tshirt collection

The Grammy winning singer is all set to collaborate with the artist for a Uniqlo collection.

It seems like there is no stopping Billie Eilish. The Grammy-winning singer's songs have been streamed more than two billion times so far and she only has more news coming up! The 18-year-old is even known for her personal style which is mostly comfortable, baggy clothing that doesn't hug her figure or flatter her frame. She is even known for experimenting with her hair shades!

Taking her love for experimenting and fashion further, Eilish has collaborated with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a collection for the brand Uniqlo. Though the two have a huge age difference - nearly 40 years a spokesperson of the brand said that the collaboration was a no-brainer since "they are two of the most influential creators come together as a new expression of art for all." The collection is known to consist of two lines - one for men and one for women. Each collection will have six slouchy t-shirts in bright neon colours. They will also feature Eilish's name and prints from her Blohsh merchandise and also Murakami's floral manga-style print.

But this isn't the first time that the duo will be coming together for a collaboration! They apparently messaged each other on Instagram to collaborate for the music video You Should See Me In A Crown.

The Billie Eilish x Takashi murakami collection will be priced between 10 and 15 USD and will be available online from May 25.

