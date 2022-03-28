Billie Eilish exudes glam and drama in a black Gucci gown at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Billie Eilish appeared at the Oscars for the second time and was nominated for the first time in the Best Original Song category for her very popular number `No Time to Die’ from the James Bond film of the same name. The singer also performed the song during the broadcast and had the audience and her fans swooning!

The 20-year-old had made her debut at the Oscars red carpet in 2020 wearing an oversized Chanel pantsuit. However, recently the singer has swerved away from her historically baggy outfits and has made an effort to show her curves and femininity. For this event, Billie added femininity to her baggy style as she walked the red carpet in a ruffled black custom gown by Gucci. The oversized silhouette of the gown highlighted Billie’s signature style while the off-shoulder look brought forth her subtle femininity. The black dress was adorned with rows upon rows of ruffles, featuring quarter length ruffled sleeves and a short train that trailed behind Eilish as she posed on the red carpet.

Since her outfit clearly took the centre stage, Billie kept her jewellery super dainty and elegant as she sparkled in a pair of antique diamond star earrings, several diamond rings and a vintage platinum band, all by Fred Leighton. She kept her jet black short hair open in a long bob hairstyle with her bangs placed on the side. Like always, the singer kept her makeup minimal with a fresh base, filled-in brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, soft pink blush and glossy nude lips.

While a few critics and netizens took to the internet to polarise Billie’s look, some also called her a “work of art”. All in all, Billie did own the red carpet at the Oscars Party 2022 like she always does!

What do you think of Billie Eilish’s customised Gucci gown? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

