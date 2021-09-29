Billie Eilish SHIMMERS in a black Gucci suit for the world premiere of No Time To Die in London

Finally, the wait is over for Bond fans. No Time To Die is set to hit the theatres this weekend and for its world premiere in London, the lead actor of the film Daniel Craig walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall along with other attendees including the theme singer, the 19-year-old Billie Eilish. Billie was present for the premiere with her date, her brother Finneas who were seen twinning in black.

Her theme song also titled "No Time To Die" was released last year which broke several records. Billie expressed her excitement to walk the red carpet and being star-struck after meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton. The 'Lovely' singer was looking dapper as ever in a sparkling black shirt with matching baggy pants. She wore platform sandals with an ankle buckle featuring Gucci's iconic monogram on it that was deviating from her signature sneakers. For jewellery, she opted for a gold neckpiece, matching earrings and stacked rings.

Styling her platinum blonde hair into beachy waves, she kept her makeup to a minimum. Mascara-laden eyelashes, flawless base, sharply contoured cheekbones and nude lips completed the pop star's look. The oversized silhouette looked extremely chic and classy on her. The glitter over the ensemble added oomph to the all-black outfit. Finneas, who was accompanying his sister and partner in music, was dressed in a Giorgio Armani black tuxedo, looking handsome as ever.

The sibling duo was thrilled for the premiere to hear the theme song of the film that was their joint production.

We think Billie looked elegant and smart. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton GLITTERS in a gold Jenny Packham gown for the No Time to Die premiere in London