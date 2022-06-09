Birthday girl Sonam Kapoor in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory ensemble served a regal maternity look

Make way, the heavenly queen has arrived. Once a majestic fashion girl, forever one and her maternity shoots have proved this statement to be true. Are you a Gemini too? You're not alone, Sonam Kapoor just turned a year older today and her birthday post brought with it infectious fashion energy. Holy God, is she for real? If you've missed out on the internet-winning post, that exceptional outfit, baby bump, accessories, and the diva herself deserve heaps of double heart taps.

Birthday Girl, the Raanjhanaa actress was styled by her OG and cool team, Rhea Kapoor and Meagan Concessio in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, a tryst we're no strangers to. In everything ivory, this look needs to be etched in the fashion books under the title 'iconic'. Her beautiful baby bump was graced with the designer duo's chamois satin skirt which entailed a thigh-high slit on the side and looked gorgeous bit with a lovely explosion of sequins and pearls.

Elegance was personified as it was the core theme of Sonam's indo-western look. The full-length immaculate ensemble was teamed with a midriff-baring blouse. This looked multi-panelled, thanks to the pearls placed in tiers. The asymmetric hem and multiple flowy trains were two among the many appealing details here. Guess what's currently the hot accessory? The statement pearl collar. If you haven't forgotten one of the most fabulous looks served by Deepika Padukone on the last day as she wrapped up her fashion scene at Cannes, her ruffled saree too was curated by the same ace designers. She rocked a pearl embroidered collar to combine with the desi attire. Mrs. Ahuja too had a party with pearls, look at the collar.

It was all about details. Her plaited hairdo was adorned with pearl studs and accessories such as a bangle, ring, and earrings, which looked simple and a whole lotta stunning. Simple makeup on display looked beautiful as well.

