Birthday special: Sit up and take note of Taapsee Pannu’s STRONG style game

Her fashion statement has not been in focus so much. Well, it ought to be!

For someone who started out her career as a model on a reality TV show with a few candid pictures, we shouldn’t be surprised that her aesthetic and fashion sensibilities are right on the money. What is even more amazing is that she’s just been enjoying herself and dressing up, nailing trend after trend just under the radar. Well, we are here to blow that lid open. We have been in love with Taapsee’s fashion choices for a while now and on her birthday we decided to do a list of the looks that we absolutely loved.

The thing about Taapsee is, you can’t box her up. You can’t talk about the multiple times she has nailed the casual style, or a few times she has looked great in desi outfits. Cause from gowns to just a casual pair of jeans to indo-western vibes - she’s tried her hand at it ALL!

Her stylist Devki and she are basically pioneers of the refurbish, re-pair and wear movement. Repeating outfits, showing us how to wear the same jacket or outfit a few ways became a USP for her. Especially when she was promoting her last movie. Sustainability was a global conversation and it felt like Taapsee was well versed in the language. She wore this jacket by Amrich twice and styled it starkly differently.

Another cool fashion situation was this outfit from Hrdoyh which was repurposed with a studded bralette and some heels. It is literally THAT easy to just re-wear your pieces.

When it came to the red carpet, an OTT gown like this one by Fouad Sarkis would be her pick.

She is also known to rock edgy minis once in a while as well. In fact, she really edges them up. Either the mini itself is neon, or the accessories definitely are.

She’s a little bit of a retro fashion fiend also. You would see her rocking print on print and even some ‘80s silhouettes showing us some flower power. Do NOT miss the earrings.

Seriously very few people wear sarees as Taapsee does. And occasionally she will just pair some sneakers with the saree. Now that’s something you can ape.

All we need to say to Taapsee on her birthday is, MORE PLEASE!

Credits :Instagram

