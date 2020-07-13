BLACKPINK's Hanbok designer REVEALS Jennie looks best in her creation: Jennie has that classy, cat like image

Designer Danha Seoul talked about her new collaboration with BLACKPINK, who looks best in her creations and more, in an interview with DKDKTV.

BLACKPINK's hit song How You Like That made waves across the internet the minute it was released. Along with the ladies' performance, another thing that was praised and garnered a lot of attention was their outfits! Members Jennie and Rose were seen in black and pink shin-hanboks created by designer Danha Seoul. This outfits worn by the two artistes in the pre-release single's dance break started doing rounds and got the designer, the most number of visitors on her site!

Via Koreaboo, in an interview with DKDKTV, the designer revealed that she was listening to music while driving when she got the call. "'Oh, this is BLACKPINK's stylist team. We called because we need a hanbok,'" Danha Seoul said about the huge news she got after which she and her friend were left in disbelief and awe, but obviously jumped at the opportunity. After watching Jennie and Rose in Danha's outfits, a few fans noticed that their outfits slightly differed from what was available on the site. She went on to reveal that the stylists had to alter the hanboks to ensure the divas could dance in them. "They made it shorter so it's better for the performance."

Danha also went on to talk about what a big fan she is of the group. But when asked about her favourite of the lot, she settled on one quickly. "Jennie. I think she's very pretty and she's the type of image that girls like. She has that very classy, cat-like image," she said. She also went on to add that she thought Jennie looked best in her hanbok and not because she's her favourite, "But when I saw Jennie, it's like she was born with it. It looked so good on her!"

