Blake Lively channelled her inner Serena van der Woodsen at Michael Kors show; Sports a menswear inspired look

Blake Lively has been making quite a few appearances off late. She stepped out to promote her latest film, The Rhythm Section where she switched up her looks multiple times a day. The actress stepped out yet again, this time around to attend a show at New York Fashion Week, to support her close friend and designer Michael Kors.

The actress brought out her inner Serena van der Woodsen at the red carpet as she opted for a menswear-inspired look in Michael Kors. Blake picked out a white shirt that she wore over a black silk blouse with polka-dots on it. Over this, she donned a checkered black vest and black slack pants. Black boots with silver rivets on it to make for a unique pattern.

A lover of all kinds of accessories, she completed her look with stunning drop earrings and a chunky silver bracelet that she wore on her wrist. Her makeup too was absolutely flawless. A clear base, glossy pink lips and her hair styled into perfect, loose curls while being parted in the side, ensured she looked absolutely phenomenal for the event. Red manicured nails ensured her look was complete.

We thought Blake looked lovely in the outfit that reminded her of her Gossip Girl days when the actress would experiment with her looks and often opt for more edgier, grunge looks. Her soft makeup ensured she looked lovely and just right for the event.

