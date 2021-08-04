Blake Lively gives Serena Van der Woodsen vibes in BACKLESS Prabal Gurung gown & sneakers beside Ryan Reynolds

One of the biggest trendsetters in the Hollywood industry has to be Blake Lively. With an excellent sense of fashion and humour, the Gossip Girl star has been shelling out couple goals with her husband Ryan Reynolds, friendship goals with her close friends Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, and fashion goals in some of the most glamorous outfits.

A close friend to some of the leading luxury fashion houses, Blake has revealed that she likes to style herself for events. For the premiere of her husband's latest film Free Guy, the Green Lantern actress dazzled and shone on the red carpet in a shimmery pink Prabal Gurung cut out gown. The actress came out to support Ryan's film and shelled out major Serena Van der Woodson vibes in the backless outfit that featured ab cut-outs.

To elevate her look, the actress picked out jewels from her go-to brand, Lorraine Schwartz. Her nails featured pressed on flowers and she even took to her Instagram to give us a peek at her intricate hairdo which involved braids interlined with a necklace from the jewellery house! A star-shaped shimmery clutch and sneakers to ensure she remained comfortable, completed Blake's red carpet look!

Her hair was pulled back into a slick ponytail, away from her face and showcased her perfect makeup which involved a flawless base, well-contoured cheekbones, sandy-hued lips, defined eyes and loads of mascara topped off her look.

Beside her, Ryan Reynolds looked dapper in a corduroy pantsuit from Brunello Cucinelli over a monochrome check shirt for the red carpet.

The duo looked totally in love and couldn't take their eyes off each other!

What are your thoughts on Blake's outfit? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

