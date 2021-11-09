Blake Lively looked like a perfectly wrapped early Christmas present in a red satin Georges Chakra dress

For an event at the Empire State building, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively brought in Christmas early with her outfit. The mother-of-three stepped out to celebrate the lift of the travel ban applied on UK tourists. Blake, who is known for her carefree nature, was in high spirits and seemed like she was even geared up for the onset of winter in a red dress that is appropriate for a Christmas party.

Known for her excellent taste in fashion, Blake Lively has admitted several times that she often styles herself. The 34-year-old actress opted for a red mini dress by ace designer Georges Chakra, whose many creations she had sported while playing Serena Van Der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. The mother-of-three sported a cherry red dress featured a cold shoulder pattern in the form of a bow around her chest. The outfit also featured a jewel-encrusted pattern. She styled this with a pair of matching red shoes and ruby studs in her ears. Blake's hair was pulled back into a half-up manner while defined eyes, filled-in brows and brown lips completed her look.

To brace herself for the winter, the A Simple Favor star topped this off with a long burgundy-hued trench coat to bundle up in.

It is safe to say that Blake Lively looked no less than a Christmas present herself in the stunning red Georges Chakra number for the event. We love how she didn't overdo her look with accessories and kept her makeup too, to a minimum that complemented the overall look well.

