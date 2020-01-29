Blake Lively made NYC her runway by donning THREE cosy, chic and colourful ensembles in just one day

The actress who is all set for her best big release picked out three stylish looks to change into on just one day!

Just a couple of months ago, Blake Lively delivered her third child. Not letting childbirth stand in the way of her career, the actress seems to be balancing out motherhood and work at the same time for she is all set for her upcoming film The Rhythm Section.

To promote her film, the actress strutted the streets of New York in between her press and media tour. For this, she switched up her outfits and gave us three fashionable looks in just one day!

For her first look, Lively picked out a head-to-toe blue look in a pretty floral summer dress that was cinched at her waist with a belt. It also bore a thigh-high slit and showed off her legs. She paired this with a cosy and comfortable oversized teddy coat. To accessorise, she picked out black pumps with dazzling blue toes and completed her look with blue sapphire studs on her ears.

For her next look, the actress changed into a maxi flowy black skirt that she wore over a crisp white formal shirt with rolled-up sleeves. Black boots with silver rivets and a matching cowboy hat made for additional accessories for her look. Her hair was left loose and styled into tousled waves while her makeup was clean and flawless, kept to a bare minimum.

For her third look, Lively put on a stylish display in a head-to-toe mustard yellow look giving us Gossip Girl vibes. Over her crisp white shirt from her previous look, the actress donned a checkered vest in yellow and brown that she tucked into high-waisted pattern shorts. But what stole the show, was Blake's Fendi trench coat! It included elements including lapels and patch pockets along with a tortoiseshell type of trim. Giving her look a high-school finish, the actress opted for high socks beneath burgundy boots making for a chic, fashionable look.

We are all hearts for all of Blake's looks! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

