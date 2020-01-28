Blake Lively makes a jaw dropping comeback in Dolce and Gabbana and statement pearls and we are all hearts

After delivering her third baby with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively took on the red carpet in a classic black gown by the luxury house.

Five months after delivering her third baby, Blake Lively made her first appearance on the red carpet. The actress stepped out to promote her latest film The Rhythm Section that is all set to premiere on January 31. She made a stunning appearance in New York City last evening and we can't get enough of her look!

The actress donned an elegant ensemble by Dolce and Gabbana for the premiere. The outfit was a black velvet off-shoulder gown that hugged her hourglass figure well. To go with this, she sported lace-up thigh-high black leather stiletto boots with red soles by Christian Louboutin that we got a look at thanks to the thigh-high slit on her dress. To complete her look, she opted for black leather evening gloves that covered her elbows.

To accessorise her look, the actress opted for a chunky statement neckpiece which featured mismatched pearls and layers of silver chain with a large emerald stone. Silver earrings added to the glam of her look.

Her makeup was perfect to the T! A flawless base, filled-in brows, rosy cheeks deep pink lips and loads of mascara for her lashes completed Blake's look for the event, added just the right amount of glam.

After the premiere, Blake opted for a chic look as she held on to her boots and leather gloves but opted for a black floral button-down dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit which showed off her fishnet stockings. She opened up her pinned up hair for a fresh look for the night.

We are all hearts for both of Blake Lively's looks and thought she pulled both of flawlessly. What are your thoughts on her outfits? Comment below and let us know.

