Blake Lively shows peak elegance in a chic Michael Kors co-ordinated skirt set and a blazer: Yay or Nay?

Living the New York fashion life is more than just a dream, right? There's nothing your eyes will ever get enough of with looks on looks the fashion queens serve there every day. With spring coming to a close, it's right to expect pretty pastels and warm tones. Our latest colour crush is baby blue and what a look has come our way. American actress and model, Blake Lively pulled off a gorgeous look. We repeat pulled off not just another look.

The Rhythm Section starlet took the killer style icon route yesterday as she was dressed for the Michael Kors show at the New York Fashion Week. It's safe to say she's making it easy for us to bid adieu to winter-friendly outfits and hit up our glam quotient in this three-piece set. Take this to be your true-blue fashionable bet for a brunch or date with your boo. The 34-year-old dolled up chic in a sequin crop top that featured a plunging neckline and clubbed this sleeveless number with a high-waisted pencil skirt that cropped nattily below her knees. Adding a sheer and sophisticated charm to this look was her non-sequinned blazer with flap pockets.

The mother-of-three chose to complete her OOTN with multiple silver rings, earrings, and strappy pointed-toe white pumps that looked as on-fleek as her clutch. How can a classic red lipstick not be your go-to? Look at how alluringly glossed up pout and skin as bright as the moon. Get your black eyeliner game on and let your mane look its voluminous and wavy self with a side-partition.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

