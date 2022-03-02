Blake Lively's feminine & colourful Versace gown for The Adam Project premiere is perfect for a cocktail party

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are undoubtedly one of the best-matched couples in Hollywood. With a sense of humour that matches each other, the two have time and again spoken of the importance of being best friends in a relationship. They also support each other's work and are constantly backing each other up be it at events or on social media.

Ryan Reynolds' latest film, The Adam Project premiered in NYC yesterday for which the couple was all decked up. Blake Lively was a pastel princess in a multicoloured Versace gown from the atelier's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit with layers of pleated chiffon fabric in pastel rainbow hues swirling into each other. Her gown even featured a shoulder drape!

Accessories have always played a key role in shaping up the Shallows actress' look. Stacked up chunky bracelets, strappy stilettos and statement circular earrings mixed well with her opulent dress. The mother-of-three styled her hair in a half-up manner, pulled neatly away from her face. A flawless base, lots of blush to give her a naturally flushed look, defined eyes and pink lips rounded off the 34-year-old actress' look as she supported her husband at the premiere.

Ryan Reynolds looked dapper beside his wife in a grey pinstripe suit worn over a simple white shirt and grey.

What are your thoughts on Blake Lively's Versace gown? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

