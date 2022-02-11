Blake Lively's purple Sergio Hudson pantsuit & a matching satin blouse is perfect to take from desk to dinner

Blake Lively was just nominated for not one but two ACM Awards for her directorial work in Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me music video. The 34-year-old Gossip Girl star celebrated the evening by heading out to the premiere of The Music Man with husband Ryan Reynolds, to support Hugh Jackman.

For the red carpet premiere, Blake struck a pose in a deep purple pantsuit from the shelves of Sergio Hudson. She styled the high-waist pants with a matching purple satin shirt that bore a deep, plunging neckline. Over this, the Age of Adaline star threw on a matching purple blazer to complete the monotone look. The mother-of-three also picked out a pair of glittery purple pumps to add a dose of glam to her outfit of the evening.

The actress who loves playing dress-up was all dolled up for the event by making her hair the talk of the town. Blake, who is known to style herself, styled her hair into glamorous glossy old Hollywood style curls with a side parting. A pair of heavy drop earrings accessorised her look while basic tinted lips, filled-in brows and defined eyes were all that her makeup was about.

Before heading to the red carpet, Blake pinned up her shirt to cover up her neckline. We loved this boss lady look and think this outfit can easily be taken from desk to dinner, with minimal effort.

What are your thoughts on Blake's look? Yay or Nay?

