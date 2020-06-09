Boho brand Zimmermann comes under fire for anti Black discrimination amidst Black Lives Matter movement
The death of George Floyd has really set things off in not just the United States but around the world as well. Protesters have taken to the streets to voice their thoughts, celebrities, fashion brands, beauty brands and every other massive company too has spoken out about the racial discrimination. In the midst of this, luxury stores have been looted as well.
While brands are voicing their thoughts, a lot of them are also being called out by clients and former employees about their behaviour in the past. The latest to have been called out is popular boho brand Zimmermann. Diet Prada who has been on top of their game when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, also brought this to notice in an Instagram post. "Multiple former interns came forward with their experiences facing and witnessing anti-Black discrimination at the company, a telling brand guideline was leaked," DP wrote while sharing Zimmermann's post and caption that read, "... there are inexcusable divisions that need to end. We must continue to act beyond our words to demand equality, embrace love, act with fairness and engender respect for all," and added that the brand stands in support of the victims of racism everywhere.
@zimmermann , another likely fave of Boho Karens worldwide, is under fire after throwing their hat into the performative allyship ring. As multiple former interns came forward with their experiences facing and witnessing anti-Black discrimination at the company, a telling brand guideline was leaked. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In the “Grooming & Presentation Standards” portion of the retail employee manual, Black women are completely absent in favor of the likes of Olivia Palermo and various VS angels. This is actually an updated edition—the photos of Asian models were added only after employees raised complaints about its lack of diversity. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The makeup portion features an exhaustive list of beauty products aimed at achieving a glow like Romee Strijd or Candace Swanepoel, but the hair section is where things get really problematic. By specifying that hair must be “soft, textured loose waves, or blow-dried straight”, while prohibiting “high buns, top knots, plaits, braids”, the language seems worded in a way to make it incredibly difficult for any Black employees to wear their hair natural or in accordance to their cultural identity. Ex-employees say this version of the guide circulated up until Sept. 2019. For reference, the NYC Commission on Human Rights issued new guidelines in Feb. 2019, stating that the targeting of people based on their hair or hairstyle will be considered racial discrimination. An updated version specified that hair could be worn in its natural state, but still prohibited buns, knots, and braids. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In comments on the brand's post, former intern @desireejcelestin describes a high-level employee mocking a Black model’s hair, comparing it to a dust bunny she picked up off the floor. The model complained to her agency, and was temporarily dismissed until her agent resolved the issue. Zimmermann requested the model apologize. Other Black interns also came forward saying they weren’t allowed to attend the runway show because they “didn’t understand the brand”, while others attended. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There's a slight silver lining to these hollow posts though—they’re exposing myriad injustices POC face in an industry that seems more rotten day by day. •
The brand has a "Grooming and Presentation Standards" in their retail employee manual where blacks are absent. A new updated edition was produced when employees complained about the brand's lack of diversity! The manuals also prohibits employees from wearing their hair in certain styles. "There are to be no high buns, top knots, plaits, braids or ponytails worn high on top of the head," the manual read with pictures of models and stars like Gigi Hadid and Olivia Palmero on the page. A former intern also described how a high-level employee mocked a Black's model's hair!
Zimmermann is yet another brand that has been exposed during this situation for the injustice that people of colour face in the fashion industry. What are your thoughts on this? Comment below and let us know.
ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 10 celeb approved staple pieces every girl needs