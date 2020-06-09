Boho brand Zimmermann comes under fire for anti Black discrimination amidst Black Lives Matter movement

The brand that is loved by many, was called out by former interns for anti-Black discrimination in a leaked guideline.

The death of George Floyd has really set things off in not just the United States but around the world as well. Protesters have taken to the streets to voice their thoughts, celebrities, fashion brands, beauty brands and every other massive company too has spoken out about the racial discrimination. In the midst of this, luxury stores have been looted as well.

While brands are voicing their thoughts, a lot of them are also being called out by clients and former employees about their behaviour in the past. The latest to have been called out is popular boho brand Zimmermann. Diet Prada who has been on top of their game when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, also brought this to notice in an Instagram post. "Multiple former interns came forward with their experiences facing and witnessing anti-Black discrimination at the company, a telling brand guideline was leaked," DP wrote while sharing Zimmermann's post and caption that read, "... there are inexcusable divisions that need to end. We must continue to act beyond our words to demand equality, embrace love, act with fairness and engender respect for all," and added that the brand stands in support of the victims of racism everywhere.

The brand has a "Grooming and Presentation Standards" in their retail employee manual where blacks are absent. A new updated edition was produced when employees complained about the brand's lack of diversity! The manuals also prohibits employees from wearing their hair in certain styles. "There are to be no high buns, top knots, plaits, braids or ponytails worn high on top of the head," the manual read with pictures of models and stars like Gigi Hadid and Olivia Palmero on the page. A former intern also described how a high-level employee mocked a Black's model's hair!

Zimmermann is yet another brand that has been exposed during this situation for the injustice that people of colour face in the fashion industry. What are your thoughts on this? Comment below and let us know.

