Bollywood’s best gym fashion: How to recreate some of the best gym looks from the stars

Bollywood and its leading ladies (and their stylists) take fashion very seriously. You will never see a celebrity walking around in public wearing an outfit that was not planned and curated efficiently. No, not even when they appear in seemingly laid-back attire! Hence, it makes sense that ‘gym looks’ exist as a concept in fashion, which basically makes athleisure more stylish than ever before!

The clothes you wear while hitting the gym are about as important as motivating yourself to get up and get moving in the first place. Chic gym clothes can boost your confidence and motivation 10-fold! However, navigating gym attire may not be the easiest at first glance – those are clothes that demand high levels of comfort, flexibility and stretchability, moisture control and more without sacrificing on the style element.

Whether you are a gym rat on the hunt for inspiration, or a rookie trying to build your gym wardrobe and motivation, you can take inspiration from these leading ladies of Bollywood who never fail to impress us – even straight out of the gym! Check out the elevated style edit for shopping ideas to recreate their looks on a budget!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chic head-to-toe style

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one woman who can carry anything and everything she wears with style and a certain grace that is unmatched. Her signature gym outfits usually have her covered head-to-toe, establishing practicality. The turning point is her accessory game – this athleisure ensemble is given the street style touch it needed by her vintage rectangular sunglasses, with a shimmery statement frame. Get the look –

Reebok Women’s Fitted Yoga Pants

₹ 857.00 – Buy Now.

Van Heusen Women’s Regular Fit T-shirt

₹ 417.00 - 454.00 – Buy Now.

Symactive Women’s Running Shoes

₹ 729.00 - 999.00 – Buy Now.

Fabricorn Women’s Fleece Sweatshirt

₹ 599.00 – Buy Now.

GainX Retro Aviator Sunglasses

₹ 549.00 – Buy Now.

2. ’s Signature pop of colour

Malaika Arora is someone who never skips a workout or yoga session – and never misses out on her vibrant colours! Her signature gym looks always consist of at least one element in a vibrant colour, in contrast with the rest of her outfit and it is usually with her impeccable sneaker game! From fluorescent neons to bright pink and blue, Malaika’s gym looks and sneakers are never boring! Get the look –

Glito Women’s Sports Shorts – Charcoal

₹ 329.00 – Buy Now.

Symactive Women’s Sports Bra

₹ 699.00 - 749.00 – Buy Now.

AWA Women’s Activewear Mesh Tank Top

₹ 699.00 – Buy Now.

Leeroy Running and Gym Shoes

₹ 528.00 – Buy Now.

3. Sara Ali Khan’s elevated basics

To say that Sara Ali Khan is one of the fittest actors of the younger generation would not be an understatement. Her pilates classes are a part of the daily routine that gets her to that level of fitness - and the paparazzi have never caught her pilates-wardrobe slacking! She always makes it a point to keep her outfits simple, yet includes a few elements that elevate the basics. Get the look -

Cuckoo Green Sports Bra and Workout Shorts

₹ 999.00 – Buy Now.

Pepperika Cotton Stretchable Active Shorts

₹ 499.00 - 599.00 – Buy Now.

Take inspiration from the best in Bollywood, and start hitting the gym in your own style!

