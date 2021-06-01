Bookmark worthy fashion goals for summer ft. Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Make your summer dressing be all about seamless styles just like super model Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Sun’s out and so should be your clothes!

Summer fashion edit just got better, Courtesy Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. If you believed that florals are the only wearable outfit during the humid season, count on this American model to prove you wrong in more ways than one. A true fashion icon who proves there’s a pick for each day and that the show must go on even when indoors. From sporting sweatpants, coats, mini dresses, bikinis, bralettes to flower-printed dresses, she is always at the fashion forefront who has mastered it at all.

With her Instagram peppered with utmost trendy ensembles, we can’t hold back but give you a set of references that prove she’s the coolest fashionista on the block. You may want to pick up a few tips here.

Sun-kissed look powered with florals? A perfect summer style starts with this baby blue backless floral printed mini dress. It’s both breezy and comfortable for you to lounge in all day.

When the sun is shining bright, you know you want to rush to the beach with a fiery red one-piece bikini, shoes, and a pair of shades. The bikini stunningly captures her slender figure and is sure to turn up the heat quotient.

Can one raise the temperature in an all-white look? Step into a pair of sneakers and get a tube dress with overlap details.

How are you going to welcome summer vibrantly? With this effervescent hot pink satin strappy dress. It features a plunging V neckline and to add a little cozy factor, she styled it with a pink oversized shirt. Get those hoops on and a dainty neckpiece.

Are you on the lookout for a summer party night dress? Put on a black scrappy body-hugging short dress and jazz it up with gold accessories.

