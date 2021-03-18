Bottega Veneta’s telephone cord necklace retails at a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh and the internet is furious

Bottega Veneta is selling telephone cord necklaces for a whopping USD 2000 and the internet has opinions. Check it out

In the last few years, we have seen quite a lot of trends come and go and the internet has played a big role in making that happen. While we do come across honest brands and trends that stick around for long, there are a few of them that make us go, ‘who even thought of this?’ From squiggly brows to nose hair extensions, we’ve seen it all. But, the funny part is that no matter how weird these trends get, people are always willing to hop on the bandwagon and try them out.

This brings us to a product that seems to have taken the internet by a storm. Bottega Veneta is the new hit brand that has caught everyone’s attention and while their ‘IT bags’ are enough to make a statement, they seem to have been going a bit out of the box by selling telephone cords as necklaces.

Don’t believe it? Well, even the international fashion watchdog, Diet Prada didn’t and put out a comparison post where you could easily find telephone cords for USD 5 (approx. INR 362). But, it looks like Bottega Veneta has something entirely different in mind as they managed to retail their telephone cord necklaces for USD 2000 which roughly converts to INR 1.5 lakh.

