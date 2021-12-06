Bridal outfit inspiration for every festivity feat Shraddha Kapoor

It’s wedding season and all the young and modern brides are looking for outfit inspiration everywhere! The colour of your outfit, jewellery, makeup, everything plays a major role in summing up the entire outfit. Take some inspiration from B-town’s bubbly girl, Shraddha Kapoor for your wedding outfits this year.

Haldi

Shades of yellow always work well for a Haldi ceremony. Shraddha treated us with this ravishing look which is enough to set the mercury soaring in peak December. Donning the camel twig print georgette saree by Arpita Mehta, Shraddha teamed it with a self linear embroidered cut-sleeves blouse. Made of organza and silk, the ensemble is perfect haute couture for wedding ceremonies. The actor accessorised her look with a fine Kundan-Meenakari maang tikka, gold bangles and a handcrafted potli bag.

Mehendi

A great outfit idea for the mehendi is pairing a short kurti with a lehenga just like Shraddha Kapoor’s emerald green Anita Dongre lehenga. The silk creation was intricately embroidered with resham, dori, sequins, pearls, cutdana, zari and zardosi work. It featured a short kurti-style choli bearing a rounded keyhole neckline and three quarter sleeves. She rounded off the look with a lightweight tulle dupatta. The Stree actress accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings that came with delicate enamel detailing in green and blue and a small bindi.

Sangeet

Shraddha Kapoor proved that the millennial-approved lavender shade can work well for festive occasions like a sangeet. She wore a lavender set by Krésha Bajaj. The romantic number came with a blouse with a sheer neckline, a ballgown-esque skirt and a matching dupatta, all accented with intricate glass bead work in floral motifs, and sprinkled with crystals. She went with diamond and pearl encrusted earrings, an ornate maang tikka and kadas. Since her blouse featured a sheer high-neckline, she chose to skip out on a heavy neckpiece.

Wedding

Shraddha's dreamy and exquisite lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock featured a heavily embroidered short choli and lehenga teamed with a zari dupatta. The blouse featured a wide sweetheart neckline and long embroidered sheer sleeves. She teamed the blouse with a lehenga, adorned with golden floral hand embroidery. The intricate detailing on the skirt elevated its traditional yet modern look. She completed the ensemble by wearing a zari embroidery dupatta. A heavy choker necklace with a matching regal matha patti and dainty earrings rounded off Shraddha's accessories.

Reception

Shraddha Kapoor looked right out of a fairytale as she opted for a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga perfect for a reception. She definitely stood out in the ombré ensemble, which featured a voluminous skirt adorning a gradient finish, which shifted from light pink to a darker rose palette. The skirt was accentuated with large embroidered floral motifs. She complemented the lehenga with a mirror blouse in white, and a pale pink dupatta with thick borders. The Ek Villain actress kept it simple by only teaming the look with delicate chandelier-style diamond earrings.

Which outfit would you opt for, for your wedding festivities? Let us know in the comments below.

