Bridal outfit inspiration for every wedding festivity feat Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is finally tying the knot today and since it's wedding season all the young and modern brides are looking for outfit inspiration everywhere! The colour of your outfit, jewellery, makeup, everything plays a major role in summing up the entire outfit. Take some inspiration from tinsel town’s newest bride, Mouni Roy for your wedding outfits this year.

Haldi

Apart from yellow shades, ivory also works well for a haldi ceremony. Mouni’s lehenga was ​​a little dose of pink and a blend of ivory that brought out a stunning appeal. The Made in China starlet donned a Reeti Arneja lehenga set that featured a printed skirt and hand-embroidered strappy blouse adorned with tassels, colourful sequins and gold circular details. She opted for a choker necklace, statement earrings, and a maang tikka to accessorise her look.

Mehendi

A great way to ace your mehendi look is by opting for a lehenga that replicates the mehendi colour just like Mouni Roy’s green Idaho x Nidhi Kurda lehenga. The multicoloured pastel lehenga featured a midriff-baring blouse that came with dramatic puff sleeves. Mouni teamed the blouse with a flowy skirt of multicoloured abstract prints. The ensemble was teamed with a contrasting green silk dupatta. She accessorised the attire with a statement gold choker.

Cocktail

Donning a sheer metallic saree for your cocktail will make all heads turn in your direction! Mouni played muse to designer Dilnaz Karbhary and was seen dressed in a gold metallic saree. The polysatin saree was intricately embroidered in gold and hugged Mouni’s curves perfectly. The sheer saree is decked in sequin work and bead work, and is teamed with a sleeveless blouse of the same fabric. Mouni let her saree take the centre stage as she skipped the accessories.

Sangeet

Every bride’s sangeet outfit needs to not only be awestrucking but also comfortable. Mouni Roy looked a class apart as she posed in a peach lehenga from the shelves of Neeta Lulla. The radiant attire featured a voluminous skirt that was embellished in white embroidery and mirror work. The lehenga was teamed with a matching cropped sleeveless blouse. Mouni completed the look by draping a sheer net dupatta with a mirror work border that was cinched at the waist with a matching band. She sealed the look with a simple maang tikka.

Wedding

Modern brides are now ditching the mainstream red lehengas for their big day and opting for soft, pastel coloured lehengas. This Manish Malhotra lehenga when styled with a veil will make for the perfect bridal wear. Mouni looked absolutely radiant in this attire that featured a quarter sleeved highly embellished blouse bearing a square neckline. The embroidered blouse was decked in sequins and beads, and the sleeves bore dainty tassels. The blouse was teamed with a matching lehenga that was covered in sequins and beads all over. The look was completed with a matching dupatta, statement diamond earrings, a contrasting cocktail ring and a metallic box clutch.

Reception

Your reception outfit should be the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary just like Mouni’s peach lehenga. Mouni donned a peach lehenga with mirror work detailing throughout the ensemble. She chose this piece of art from the shelves of designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. A ruffled dupatta and the mirror work choli made sure she got all the attention. She let her outfit do all the talking as she gave accessories a pass.

Which bridal wear outfit by Mouni Roy is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

